Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UN chief: Governments’ inaction on climate is ‘dangerous’

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference on June 8, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. Guterres warned Tuesday, June 14, of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Tuesday of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.

Guterres said global greenhouse gas emissions need to drop by 45% this decade, but are currently forecast to increase by 14%.

“We are witnessing a historic and dangerous disconnect: science and citizens are demanding ambitious and transformative climate action,” he said at a climate conference in Austria. “Meanwhile many governments are dragging their feet. This inaction has grave consequences.”

Guterres said Russia’s war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis, because major economies were “doubling down on fossil fuels” that are to blame for much of the emissions stoking global warming.

“New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional,” he said in a video message to the Austrian World Summit, initiated by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “It will only further feed the scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe.”

Guterres urged countries to instead end all coal use by 2040, with rich nations doing so by 2030, and focus on replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy, such as solar and wind power.

“Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who has long campaigned against environmental pollution, said the war in Ukraine was another reason to stop using fossil fuels.

He cited research showing that Europe paid Russia tens of billions of dollars for energy imports in the first two months of the year.

“No matter how you look at it, we have blood on our hands because we are financing the war,” said Schwarzenegger.

“We must do whatever it takes to eliminate our addiction to fossil fuels,” he added. “We must be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Failure is no option here.”

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
SWAT responds after man shoots at police officers in NKY, source says
Bizarre storm clouds over Cleves
‘Long night’ ahead as 148k remain without power, storm damage widespread
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police

Latest News

Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.
Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
More than 84,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of...
More than 84K without power after severe storm causes widespread damage, Duke Energy says
Wind damage reports (in blue) from the 2012 derecho. A path of about 800 miles.
Worst storm outages in Tri-State since 2012 derecho, Duke Energy says
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means