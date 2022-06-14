Update: Coroner IDs driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash

Contests
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed in a crash in Cincinnati overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Steven Morris of Phoenix was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after he arrived late Monday, coroner’s officials confirmed.

The crash was reported on Highland Drive between Ridge and Lester roads in Pleasant Ridge just after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and it was the only one involved in the crash, Lt. Tim Lanter said.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.

