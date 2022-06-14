Update: Coroner IDs driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed in a crash in Cincinnati overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Steven Morris of Phoenix was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after he arrived late Monday, coroner’s officials confirmed.

The crash was reported on Highland Drive between Ridge and Lester roads in Pleasant Ridge just after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and it was the only one involved in the crash, Lt. Tim Lanter said.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.