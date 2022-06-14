Contests
Worst storm outages in Tri-State since 2012 derecho, Duke Energy says

Wind damage reports (in blue) from the 2012 derecho. A path of about 800 miles.
Wind damage reports (in blue) from the 2012 derecho. A path of about 800 miles.(NWS)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Forecast | Radar | Submit your severe weather pictures & videos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s storm power outages are the worst here in a decade, since one of the nation’s deadliest and most destructive fast-moving severe storm complexes roared through the Tri-State in June 2012, according to Duke Energy’s spokeswoman.

Check these out >> PHOTOS: Severe storms move through the Tri-State

“The Ohio Valley/Mid-Atlantic Derecho of June 2012″ knocked out power to 177,000 local Duke Energy customers in 2012 compared to 165,000 on Monday, said Sally Thelen.

Some 84,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power early Tuesday, according to the utility’s website.

Duke Energy Maps >> Ohio, Kentucky/Indiana

What is a derecho?

The June 29, 2012 derecho resulted in the all-time highest recorded June or July wind gusts at the time at several official observing sites along its path (Fort Wayne, Indiana, Zanesville, Ohio, and Huntington, West Virginia), in addition to widespread, significant wind damage, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

On Monday, a wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at the Fort Wayne Airport in Indiana, snapping the previous record of 91 mph at the airport, and is now considered the strongest all-time wind gust there, NWS announced Tuesday morning.

The June 2012 derecho knocked out power to some five million people from Chicago to the mid-Atlantic Coast, and 22 people were killed.

The 2012 storm also was notable, the weather service says, for being arguably the first derecho to capture widespread media attention, striking nearly every metropolitan area in a broadening path that extended from Chicago and Indianapolis to Baltimore, Washington, and Tidewater Virginia.

In Greater Cincinnati, winds gusted as high on average 60 mph with maximum gusts clocked at 80 mph, according to the weather service.

Then-Gov. John Kasich declared a state of emergency on June 30, 2012 after widespread power loss, storm damage and a heat wave.

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

