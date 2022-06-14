Yellowstone floods nearly sink Tri-State family’s vacation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacation to Yellowstone nearly turned disastrous for a Fairfield Township after flooding hit the Montana area.

Don Miracle says he, his wife, his daughter, his sister-in-law and his niece are in Gardiner, Montana.

Miracle says he and his relatives have been staying at a campground there since June 7. On June 12, they did a wolf tour and that is when it started raining heavily, he says.

When they woke up the next day, Miracle says the Yellowstone River had rapidly risen.

Because of the high water, lots of roads were closed. The Associated Press reports Yellowstone is witnessing its highest flood levels in more than a century.

Miracle says the biggest issue many people are facing is a lack of safe water.

“It’s not even a boil at this point, it’s a non-consumption,” explained Miracle. “We can’t do the laundry. They don’t recommend, you can’t get it in your eyes, swallow it, in your eyes, because there was a break apparently in one of their lines here, and it’s contaminated the water supplies.”

Miracle and his family are now heading out of the area after officials gave them the go-ahead to leave.

