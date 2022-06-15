Contests
1 hospitalized in gas explosion reported at Madeira home

Fire crews are investigating a gas explosion reported at a Madeira home on Apache Circle early...
Fire crews are investigating a gas explosion reported at a Madeira home on Apache Circle early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized in a gas explosion reported at a Madeira home overnight, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

The explosion and partial collapse of the home, which trapped the person inside, was reported in the 6500 block of Apache Circle at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to dispatch.

The person was rescued and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatch confirms.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

