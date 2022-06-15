1 hospitalized in gas explosion reported at Madeira home

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized in a gas explosion reported at a Madeira home overnight, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

The explosion and partial collapse of the home, which trapped the person inside, was reported in the 6500 block of Apache Circle at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to dispatch.

The person was rescued and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatch confirms.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Report of a house explosion overnight on Apache Circle in Madeira. Working to get more info @fox19 pic.twitter.com/jJKoB4Bdzw — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) June 15, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.