18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot shooting early Wednesday, the police chief tells FOX19 NOW.

The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Dina Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., according to Police Chef Emmett Stone.

The 18-year-old was found in an upstairs bedroom, dead with a gunshot wound to his head, along with a gun, the chief said.

The other teen, 15, has superficial wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, according to the chief.

The 15-year-old told police a third male who is believed to also live in the home left after the shooting and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police put drones up into the sky to search for him, the chief said.

Cheviot police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

The 15-year-old may have been accidentally shot and then the 18-year-old took his own life, according to the chief.

A parent of at least one of the shooting victims, a father, has been notified and is working with police, he said.

Animal control officers removed two pit bulls from the home.

A third pit bull remains in the basement, in a cage, and will remain there for the time being because the contained animal is not posing a risk to officers, the chief said.

Police are familiar with the home where the shootings occurred, the chief said, because it was donated to a Cheviot family a few years ago thanks to then-Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

“He helped somebody in the community and here we are we are in a bad situation here right now,” Chief Stone tells FOX19 NOW.

Dennard purchased, rehabbed and furnished the home in 2019 through his foundation Dennard Difference, according to the team’s website.

The project was called “Build a Place to Call Home” and it took nearly 18 months to complete with more than 20 Cincinnati-area companies and organizations.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene of the shooting at the home and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

#BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting on Dina Avenue in Cheviot. We have a crew on scene working to confirm more details @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rZNrt2MODO — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) June 15, 2022

