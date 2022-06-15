18-year-old killed in West Chester crash identified

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The 18-year-old who died late Tuesday following a crash in West Chester Township has been identified.

Jyan Waespe, 18, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at Tylersville Road and Butler-Warren Road near Voice of America Park, according to West Chester Township spokesperson, Barb Wilson.

Waespe was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and died overnight, Wilson said.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

Wilson said Wednesday morning the driver was charged with an OVI, but she issued a correction about 90 minutes later saying charges have not been filed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.