2 injured in fire at University Heights business

The fire broke out Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire at a University Heights business Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at AC’s T-Shirt Factory in the 2700 block of McMicken Avenue in the CUF neighborhood around 9:45 a.m.

Cincinnati fire crews said heavy fire was showing from the front of the building when they arrived, but they got the fire under control quickly.

Crews said one victim suffered severe burns and the other sustained minor burns.

Both victims were transported to UC Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

The damage estimate was not immediately available.

McMicken and Marshall are currently closed by Cincinnati police.

