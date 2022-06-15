$4 million allocated to help sexual assault survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced that $4.2 million in federal grants will be given to rape crisis centers and sexual assault programs.

According to a press release from the OCJS, these funds will help sexual assault survivors in multiple ways including:

Supporting a virtual or remote option for sexual assault prevention and rescue programs

Supporting the increased emergency needs of sexual assault survivors

Maintaining sexual assault services’ staff by paying for hiring bonuses and retention payments

“These federal grant programs complement the work we’re doing in Ohio to ensure that survivors of sexual assault receive the care, support, and services they need while reducing the exposure to and risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus,” said OCJS Executive Director Nicole Dehner.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women have experienced sexual assault in the U.S., and nearly a quarter of men in the U.S. have experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime.

The OCJS is accepting submissions for these grants until July 19 at 5 p.m.

