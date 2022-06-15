Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

BIG CATCH: Family reels in monster marlin off Hawaii

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long and 870 pounds.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Georgia family vacationing in Hawaii made a big catch this week.

Thomas Yonce and his family reeled in a gigantic blue marlin off Kona last Tuesday.

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long, weighing at 870 pounds.

Yonce’s wife Courtney told HawaiiNewsNow that this was their first time visiting Hawaii.

They wanted to give credit to Captain Matt Bowman from Sweet Sadie Charters for helping them land their catch.

Courtney also said the fish was supposed to be released back into the water after being caught but it came up dead.

The family gave the marlin to local families instead.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 4K still without power
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
Cincinnati Animal Care shares ways to keep your pet safe in the hot weather
Shelters, pet owners trying to keep animals safe in extreme heat
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades