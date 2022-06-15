Contests
Fire reported in NKY warehouse owned by Castellini Group

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street.

The Castellini Company is a supply chain company specializing in produce sourcing and delivery and transportation services, according to the company’s website.

No word on how the fire started or how far it has spread.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

