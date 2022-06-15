Fire reported in NKY warehouse owned by Castellini Group

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street.

Multiple crews are working to put out a fire at Castellini’s Warehouse on Plum Street. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/eWsgNs6zUX — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) June 15, 2022

The Castellini Company is a supply chain company specializing in produce sourcing and delivery and transportation services, according to the company’s website.

No word on how the fire started or how far it has spread.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.