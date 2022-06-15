Contests
‘Bomb-shelter excitement:’ Esquire Magazine recognizes Ghost Baby bar

Before becoming a nightclub, the old underground tunnels were used as beer storage in the 1800s.
Before becoming a nightclub, the old underground tunnels were used as beer storage in the 1800s.(Ghost Baby)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the “Best Bars in America” is right here in Cincinnati: Ghost Baby.

Esquire Magazine released its top bars of 2022 and the jazz nightclub was among those named.

Ghost Baby is known for its live music, vivacious atmosphere, fully-stocked bar and history that has been growing for more than 150 years.

Before Ghost Baby, the underground tunnels were used as a make-shift refrigerator by brewing companies to keep their beer cool. The tunnels later became vacant in the 1850s after a Cincinnati brewing company discontinued beer production.

In their “Best Bars in America” list, the Esquire Magazine Editors described Ghost Baby as “an ambitious Babylon Berlin–feeling nightclub” with “imaginative cocktails.”

Ghost Baby is located four stories below Over-the-Rhine on Republic Street.

