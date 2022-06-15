Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural to be restored after fading

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In honor of Juneteenth coming up, young artists from 16 to 21 years old are touching up the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Cincinnati City Hall.

The vibrant mural was created in June of 2020 by 17 local artists, in hopes to spread peace and equality after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

After retouching the letters, a protective coat is expected to go over the mural to prevent it from fading, according to Black Art Speaks.

This is the third time the mural has needed to be restored after being vandalized in 2020 and fading in 2021.

The space will open for public viewing in honor of Juneteenth celebrations. Until then, Plum Street will be closed to all traffic between 8th and 9th streets from 7 a.m. June 15 to 5 a.m. June 21 for refreshing.

