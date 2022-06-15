Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner: 21-year-old drowns while trying to save boy caught in rip current

Police said the body of missing swimmer 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu has been recovered in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A man drowned and his body has been recovered after authorities say he was trying to help a boy escape a rip current.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu of Silver Springs, Maryland, washed ashore around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Willard said the 21-year-old disappeared in the water while he was helping another swimmer pull their son from a rip current.

WMBF reports rescue crews in Myrtle Beach were searching the area for Dbumeni-Ndaleu since his disappearance.

Dbumeni-Ndaleu died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say
Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Bizarre storm clouds over Cleves
‘Long night’ as thousands remained without power after storms
Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control