Fairfield Jungle Jim’s reopens after storms knockout power

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - After a severe thunderstorm that brought power outages across the Tri-state, Jungle Jim’s was able to reopen its doors after losing power.

The exotic grocery store went without power for 27 hours. Around noon on Wednesday, they were able to open their doors to customers.

“We knew we would be out of power for a while so the reaction was immediate - and all the staff and managers jumped on board, got coordinated, got all of the product out of the cases and what have you into the bigger refrigeration,” Phill Adams, Director of Development for Jungle Jim’s said.

Employees ran generators and kept doors closed to keep the perishable food items for as long as possible. However, some food became spoiled from the lack of electricity as heat crept in from the outside.

“We’ll be back in pretty good order this weekend - some of the exotics may be a week or so, but customers have been great - it’s been amazing,” Adams added.

Despite the heat on Tuesday, business quickly returned back to normal.

