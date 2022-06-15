Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings with feels like temps over 100

Hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected over the next couple of days.
Haze, heat and humidity all will be felt in the tri-state over the next couple of days.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. as heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will be between 105-110 degrees with the heat and humidity factored in. In addition, the Cincinnati Metro area is under an Air Quality Alert with poorer air quality due to haze.

First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerous heat are declared for Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, older individuals and persons with respiratory and circulatory conditions..

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, but especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The heat wave will last into Friday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indices at or above 100º while Friday is expected to reach 90° with a heat index in the middle 90s.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures, in the middle and upper 80s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Next week could have even hotter conditions, with actual temperatures near the triple digits and sunshine - especially next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 11K still without power
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman
Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc

Latest News

Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for the tri-state.
Heat index values in the triple digits today and tomorrow
Mecklenburg County is opening cooling stations in anticipation of record-challenging heat this...
First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning extended Wednesday
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 11K still without power
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Wednesday Forecast