FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings with feels like temps over 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. as heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will be between 105-110 degrees with the heat and humidity factored in. In addition, the Cincinnati Metro area is under an Air Quality Alert with poorer air quality due to haze.

First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerous heat are declared for Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, older individuals and persons with respiratory and circulatory conditions..

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, but especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The heat wave will last into Friday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indices at or above 100º while Friday is expected to reach 90° with a heat index in the middle 90s.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures, in the middle and upper 80s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Next week could have even hotter conditions, with actual temperatures near the triple digits and sunshine - especially next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

