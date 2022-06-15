Contests
Forest Park officer of 18 years passes away due to rare cancer

Marty Strong
Marty Strong(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Forest Park Police Department said goodbye to one of their own on Tuesday.

Officer Marty Strong passed away on Tuesday due to sarcoma cancer, according to the Forest Park Police Department. He died peacefully at this home, the department added.

Strong, a father of two and a husband, was diagnosed in July of 2021.

Family, friends and colleagues held an event to help raise money for Strong following his diagnosis.

At the event, his son, Michael Strong, told FOX19 NOW the fundraiser showed how much his father was loved.

“We found out that a lot more people care about us than we thought,” Michael said in 2021. “It’s been eye-opening.”

Strong joined the Forest Park PD in 2004.

During his 18-year career, Strong served many roles within the department from patrol officer to bike officer and more, Forest Park police said.

Strong earned a “C.I.T.” award in 2012 from the National Alliance on Mental Health after he helped save the life of a suicidal individual, the Forest Park Police Department said.

Forest Park Police said funeral arrangements are pending.

