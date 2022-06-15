Contests
‘I was terrified:’ Woman dragged by car following fender-bender, police say

Union Township police say the woman was dragged 50-100 yards.
(wsaw)
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Warning: Some viewers may find the visuals in this story graphic.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman says she was dragged by a car following a fender bender in Clermont County last week.

Maria McKiddy says it started on June 8 when a woman tapped her car at the intersection of Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Old State Route 74 in Union Township.

McKiddy says she got out of her car to tell the woman what happened.

“And she completely ignored me basically,” McKiddy said Tuesday. “And while I was looking back at my car, she had rolled my arm up in the car window. And then the light turned green, and she started driving left from the straight line.”

Police say she was dragged 50-100 feet. “I was terrifed,” she said.

“And while she was turning left, I was staring at her tires thinking, ‘Oh my God, if I let go, you know, she’s gonna run me over and kill me.’”

Finally, McKiddy let go.

“My head hit first,” she said. “I had a mild, mild concussion.”

Her back scraped the pavement. She recalls rolling over three or four times. EMS transported her to a hospital.

McKiddy says she’s still in pain a week later.

“Easier day by day, and started to heal, but I was unable to take care of myself for probably, you know, up until today,” she said.

McKiddy’s emotional healing is ongoing.

“I’m still very confused and would like to know why this happened,” she said.

Police are hoping someone may have video footage of the incident or may have seen something that could help.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

