Motorcyclist killed in NKY crash, police say

One person was killed in the crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The Kenton County Police Department’s STAR team handling the investigation.

