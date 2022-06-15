Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle late Tuesday in Union Township.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ohio Pike and Waterford Parkway, according to Union Township Police Lt. Anthony Rees.

Cori Altman, 23, was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash, Lt. Rees wrote in a news release. Altman was taken to a hospital where Lt. Rees says he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain any significant injuries, Lt. Rees said.

Union Township police did not provide details on what led up to the crash.

Lt. Rees did say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Union Township police are still investigating.

