Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash in Union Township

The motorcyclist died at the hospital.
The motorcyclist died at the hospital.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle late Tuesday in Union Township.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ohio Pike and Waterford Parkway, according to Union Township Police Lt. Anthony Rees.

Cori Altman, 23, was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash, Lt. Rees wrote in a news release. Altman was taken to a hospital where Lt. Rees says he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain any significant injuries, Lt. Rees said.

Union Township police did not provide details on what led up to the crash.

Lt. Rees did say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Union Township police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 11K still without power
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman
Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc

Latest News

A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Officials speak on first anniversary of dissapearance
A man was hospitalized from a gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Madeira home...
Gas leak, explosion at Madeira home ‘may have been intentional,’ fire chief says
The fire broke out Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire at University Heights business
Restoration begins on Cincinnati’s ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural
Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural to be restored after fading