Nonprofit offers rides to cooling stations for those 55 and older

Many cooling stations opened Tuesday as the heat wave moved in.
Many cooling stations opened Tuesday as the heat wave moved in.(WTOC)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nonprofit, 55 North, is offering those 55 and older free transportation to a cooling station as the Excessive Heat Warning continues in Cincinnati.

55 North says transportation is available for residents in East End, Hyde Park, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Oakley, O’Bryonville and Norwood.

Call 513-321-6816 if you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center.

Cincinnati and many other Tri-State cities opened cooling stations on Tuesday when the heat wave hit the area.

You can find the nearest cooling station near you, here.

