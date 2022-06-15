OBJ to the Bengals? Speculation swirls after social media comments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speculation is swirling on social media that Odell Beckham Jr. could call Cincinnati home after commenting on Joe Burrow’s most recent Instagram post.

The Bengals’ star quarterback posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit.”

The free agent wide receiver from LSU replied to Burrow saying, “The one.” More than 100 users replied to OBJ, with many urging him to team up with Burrow and the Bengals.

Spidey sense is one of Spider-Man’s superpowers. The spidey sense alerts Spider-Man to something soon to happen, often an impending threat.

Let’s continue down the rabbit hole, though.

Upon further examination of Burrow’s post, his top target and fellow LSU product Ja’Marr Chase commented with “🤫🤫.”

Now, Burrow’s photo caption coupled with replies from Chase and OBJ could mean a million things or nothing at all even.

One can still dream, though, right?

The Bengals have one of the top receiving groups in the NFL, if not the best. So it’s unclear if the Bengals would have any desire in adding OBJ.

Beckham Jr. played for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season.

He appeared in eight games for the Rams and was on the field early on for the Super Bowl against the Bengals. He had to leave the game after tearing his ACL.

He underwent surgery the very next day and has been rehabbing throughout the off-season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.