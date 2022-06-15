Contests
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive

Alicia Kenny, 23, had not been seen since Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alicia Kenny has been found and is safe, according to Loveland police.

Police are interviewing Kenny as of this writing.

Loveland police issued the following statement at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday:

“Alicia Kenny was found this afternoon safe and unharmed and is currently in the care of her family members. The Loveland Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners the Ohio Bureau Of Criminal Investigations and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for their extensive assistance with resources and agents, as well as help from the community. The involved law enforcement agencies worked long hours in challenging weather conditions to bring Alicia home.”

The 23-year-old had not been seen since Saturday when she went on a walk and disappeared.

At some point a delivery driver found Kenny’s backpack containing her phone, ID and wallet and turned it in to police.

Kenny’s phone showed that she texted her friends to come pick her up prior to her disappearance, but police say no one did.

She was reported as critically missing on Monday.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrived the next day to assist in the search.

The circumstances of Kenny’s disappearance as well as her whereabouts since Saturday remain unclear.

Police have not said where she was found.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

