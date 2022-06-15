Contests
1 dead, 2 hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

One person is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police...
One person is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are hurt including a child in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms they are responding to the 3700 block of Dina Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 3:09 a.m., according to county dispatchers.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

The victim who is a child has superficial physical wounds and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to police.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

