1 dead, 2 hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are hurt including a child in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms they are responding to the 3700 block of Dina Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 3:09 a.m., according to county dispatchers.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

The victim who is a child has superficial physical wounds and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to police.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

#BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting on Dina Avenue in Cheviot. We have a crew on scene working to confirm more details @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rZNrt2MODO — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) June 15, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.