Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week

Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week.

Variety has reported the last show will air Friday, but Wendy won’t be there.

She’s been out all season because of health issues.

It’s been a rocky few years for the talk show host. Beyond health issues, she shared that she lived in a sober house for a time.

There have also been questions about her mental health, a divorce and financial trouble.

Still, the show’s syndicators said they want to work with her again at some point. What that will look like though, and when, is anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 10K still without power
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
18-year-old dies from West Chester crash

Latest News

Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education
Plans to give parents a bigger say on what’s happening inside their children’s classrooms with new national council
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
Many cooling stations opened Tuesday as the heat wave moved in.
Nonprofit offers rides to cooling stations for those 55 and older
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy