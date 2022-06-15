Serious crash closes Tylersville Road in West Chester
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash in West Chester Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. at Tylersville Road and Butler-Warren Road near Voice of America Park, police say.
Two cars were involved. EMS transported one person to a hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection will be shut down “for a while,” police say.
No word what led to the crash.
