Serious crash closes Tylersville Road in West Chester

(WIS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash in West Chester Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. at Tylersville Road and Butler-Warren Road near Voice of America Park, police say.

Two cars were involved. EMS transported one person to a hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection will be shut down “for a while,” police say.

No word what led to the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

