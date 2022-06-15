Shelters, pet owners trying to keep animals safe in extreme heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heat wave can be dangerous to not only people but for pets too.

“This week has been our most challenging week we’ve had since taking over the shelter in August 2020,” says Cincinnati Animal Care Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson.

Anderson says their dog population is more than double the capacity at the shelter.

The shelter is no-kill and required by county law to take in all stray animals that are surrendered or lost.

“The big thing about adopting from the county animal shelter is we’re the only one place that takes in every lost animal in Hamilton County,” says Anderson. “So, if you are adopting from us you are supporting that mission.”

During the hot weather, they can not rely on fans to keep the pets cool because fans can spread disease. They also can not overcrowd the kennels because that can also be unhealthy.

Air conditioning is being installed right now at the garage portion of the shelter so these animals can stay cool longer.

The shelter is encouraging adoption by waiving adoption fees until at least Friday and if you can’t adopt, fostering pets is a big help too.

“We always say even if you work eight or nine hours, [a dog] in a cage at your house or a crate at your house is better than 23.5 hours in the kennel here,” explains Anderson, “If you work, if you travel we can work around your schedule.”

The shelter also uses volunteer dog walkers to get the dogs out of the cages. But even that can be tough in this kind of weather. Remember that the pavement temperature can be much warmer than the air temperature. A dog’s pads on their foot will get even warmer overtime on a walk.

Common signs of heat exhaustion in a dog are a bright red tongue, excessive panting, vomiting, diarrhea, and disorientation.

“You want to just bring them inside in the air conditioning,” says Cincinnati Animal Care Medical Director Amanda Taylor, “Do not try to spray them down with water. The other thing that can be very detrimental is cooling them down too quickly.”

If you have an outside dog, you should bring them inside until this heat wave breaks. Taylor says even dogs that live outside year-round are struggling in this heat.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering, or volunteering at the shelter you can find more information here.

