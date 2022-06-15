Suspect indicted by grand jury for deadly Mt. Washington shooting
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of reckless homicide following a deadly Mt. Washington shooting.
Brandon Vannatter, 29, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Anthony Harris on June 9, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.