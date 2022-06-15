Contests
Suspect indicted by grand jury for deadly Mt. Washington shooting

Brandon Vannatter
Brandon Vannatter(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of reckless homicide following a deadly Mt. Washington shooting.

Brandon Vannatter, 29, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Anthony Harris on June 9, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Anthony Harris was fatally shot in Mt. Washington on June 9, 2022
Anthony Harris was fatally shot in Mt. Washington on June 9, 2022(Provided by family)

Police said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

