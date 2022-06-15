Suspect indicted by grand jury for deadly Mt. Washington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of reckless homicide following a deadly Mt. Washington shooting.

Brandon Vannatter, 29, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Anthony Harris on June 9, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Anthony Harris was fatally shot in Mt. Washington on June 9, 2022 (Provided by family)

Police said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.