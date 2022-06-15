Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are dead after they were electrocuted while trying to steal copper wires in a north Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday. It happened just before 6 a.m. at a field at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex near 23rd Avenue and Cheryl Drive, which is south of Peoria Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found the two unidentified victims dead. The pair had touched in-ground electrical wires while trying to steal the copper, police said.

APS says the equipment is in a hard-to-access area and someone would have to really make an effort to access the wires. Nearly 150 people who live in the area were briefly without power. Phoenix police now investigating. The Medical Examiner’s Office will look into the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.