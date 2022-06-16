Cincinnati fire crews knock down 2-alarm fire in Avondale
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze early Thursday evening in Avondale.
The two-alarm house fire was in a three-story building in the 700 block of North Fred Shuttleworth Circle.
The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Heavy smoke was visible as of 5:30 p.m.
The fire was knocked down and put under control by 6 p.m. Extensive work remains to be done, according to a CFD spokesperson.
One firefighter was injured in the fire. The spokesperson described the injury as minor but did not elaborate.
A CFD damage report is expected in the coming hours.
