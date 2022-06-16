Cincinnati fire crews knock down 2-alarm fire in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze early Thursday evening in Avondale.

The two-alarm house fire was in a three-story building in the 700 block of North Fred Shuttleworth Circle.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Heavy smoke was visible as of 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati fire crews respond to a 2-alarm house fire in Avondale Thursday evening. One firefighter was injured, according to the fire department >> https://t.co/6ErsNYSW3k pic.twitter.com/07jCFRAQYL — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 16, 2022

The fire was knocked down and put under control by 6 p.m. Extensive work remains to be done, according to a CFD spokesperson.

One firefighter was injured in the fire. The spokesperson described the injury as minor but did not elaborate.

A CFD damage report is expected in the coming hours.

We have companies on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir in Avondale. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/HCo87QbTqJ — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 16, 2022

Avondale update: the fire on N Fred Shuttlesworth is now under control but extensive work remains to be done. One FF received minor injuries in the fire. pic.twitter.com/CdiDIqbhxu — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 16, 2022

