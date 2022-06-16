Contests
Dads get free admission to Cincinnati Zoo on Father’s Day

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.(Cincinnati Zoo - Michelle Curley)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering dads free admission on Father’s Day.

“If your dad hasn’t been to the Zoo in a while, it’s a good opportunity to try some of the new things that we’ve added,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can hang, literally, on the Kanga Klimb aerial ropes course, walk with kangaroos in Roo Valley, visit hippo father-to-be Tucker, or just enjoy the beauty of the botanical garden.”

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (early entry at 9 a.m. for members).

Earlier this month, the Cincinnati Zoo was named the best zoo in USA Today’s 10Best Contest for the second consecutive year.

