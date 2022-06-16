Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Date set for Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout

The 2020 game is now scheduled.
The 2020 game is now scheduled.(UC/Xavier)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier will venture into Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 10 to take on Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.

December’s game will be the 90th time these two teams meet on the basketball court.

The 2023 Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout is set for Dec. 9 at the Cintas Center.

Xavier has dominated the rivalry having won three straight Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootouts and 11 of the last 15 overall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
UC football sets program record with season tickets numbers
Rivals come together for fan fest, alumni game, camps and more
Crosstown Collaborative: UC and XU players hosting events together
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
UC football single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday
UC football single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday
UC football single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday