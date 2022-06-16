Date set for Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier will venture into Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 10 to take on Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.

December’s game will be the 90th time these two teams meet on the basketball court.

The 2023 Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout is set for Dec. 9 at the Cintas Center.

Xavier has dominated the rivalry having won three straight Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootouts and 11 of the last 15 overall.

