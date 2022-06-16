Duke Energy: 109 customers remain without power from storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just over 100 Duke Energy customers - 109 - remain without power Thursday morning due to Monday’s severe storms, according to a utility spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, there is a large new swath of outages - 2,355 - in the area of Dry Fork Road near Lee Creek in western Hamilton County, according to Duke Energy’s map on their website.

This is not related to Monday’s storms and occurred early Thursday, says Sally Thelen, adding that the cause is under investigation.

Hamilton County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW there were no crashes or other incidents in this area overnight that took down power poles, lines or trees.

“All but 109 were restored by 3 a.m.,” Thelen said early Thursday. “The 2K is an outage that occurred after 3:30 am and not related to Monday’s storm. The cause of that outage is under investigation.”

At the height of Monday’s storms, which brought 70 mph winds and heavy lightning and downpours, power was knocked out to more than 166,000 customers.

Duke Energy employees have worked around the clock all week to restore service across the region. They also brought in crews from out of state to assist.

The other smattering of remaining power outages, in Butler and Warren counties, should be restored by 7:30 a.m.

Duke Energy’s website blamed all the storm damage on a “squall.”

A squall is a sudden, sharp increase in wind speed that lasts minutes, as opposed to a wind gust, which is just seconds, according to FOX19 NOW’s Weather Team.

A squall is usually associated with heavy rain, thunderstorms or heavy snow.

“The storms that ripped through the Greater Cincinnati area earlier this evening took down numerous trees, powerlines and poles,” Duke Energy’s website said Monday night.

“Due to the widespread and severe nature of the damage caused by the squall, we will need to adjust many of our initial estimated times of restoration in the areas hardest hit. Crews will be working through the night to make repairs and further access damage. We will provide restoration updates as the work progresses. Thank you for your patience.”

