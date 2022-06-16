Duke Energy: All storm-related power outages restored

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All Duke Energy power outages from severe storms earlier this week are now restored, a utility spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

Service was restored to the last handful of customers in the past few hours.

“Outages from Monday and Tuesday are restored,” Sally Thelen said shortly after 7 a.m. “There may be an outage here or there that may need work done on their end before full restoration can occur.”

As of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, just 109 customers remained in the dark out of the more than 166,000 total who lost service amid 70 mph winds, heavy lightning and downpours, she said earlier Thursday.

Duke Energy employees have worked around the clock all week to restore service across the region. They also brought in crews from out of state to assist.

There are some new power outages Thursday morning - just over 200 - with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

Feel-like temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to 104.

Earlier Thursday, more than 2,000 customers in the western portion of the county in the area of New Haven Road briefly lost service, but it was restored shortly after.

The cause of that remains under investigation, Thelen says.

“It would also be realistic that in 95 degree weather there will be occasional issues with equipment that may need to be fixed etc. That’s no different than the air conditioner in your home needing repair after it’s worked hard for days like we’ve had this week.”

