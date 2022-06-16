Contests
FIFA announcing World Cup host cities Thursday

If Cincinnati is chosen, the match would take place at Paul Brown Stadium.
If Cincinnati is chosen, the match would take place at Paul Brown Stadium.
By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is the day of the highly anticipated announcement from FIFA regarding World Cup venues for 2026 - Cincinnati is a finalist.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will serve as World Cup hosts in 2026 and if the Queen City wins a bid, games would be held at Paul Brown Stadium.

“Paul Brown Stadium is really just scratching the surface. There are a lot of things that would need to get done and that would get done to transform this city forever. A World Cup, make no mistake, a World Cup in Cincinnati would change Cincinnati forever and I think people here want to see that,” Pat Brennan from the Cincinnati Enquirer told FOX19 NOW.

At least $10 million in upgrades were approved by Hamilton County Commissioners during an agreement with FIFA and Visit Cincy earlier this month.

Those upgrades would include $4 million for a new grass turf and drainage system and $6 million to remove 1,800 seats to accommodate a soccer pitch at Paul Brown Stadium for a capacity of 65,535.

One of the top selling points to FIFA would be the passion for soccer in Cincinnati, according to Brennan. 

“It would be relevant and important to the average Cincinnatian and people in the Greater Cincinnati region because I think there’s a recognition here that with the World Cup comes transformational projects,” he said.

Cincinnati is grouped with other finalists, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C./Baltimore in the bidding process.

Notably, Cincinnati has facilities like FC Cincinnati’s home, TQL Stadium and the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford.

In terms of infrastructure, Cincinnati will find out if it checks enough boxes to host the World Cup in 2026.

“Ultimately, I’ve said for weeks that Cincinnati had enough to get this done and to be awarded games for the 2026 World Cup.  Their public posture as we’ve come up on the announcement has given me some pause.  I don’t think the people involved with Cincinnati’s bid are projecting a ton of confidence outwardly right now, but I’m going to stick with what I thought all along... that Cincinnati has enough, was good enough with a very broad coalition of partners involved in their bid to be awarded games,” Brennan added.

An economic study from The University of Cincinnati, according to our media partner, the Cincinnati Enquirer, is projecting $449 million in economic investment for the region if Cincinnati is selected as a World Cup site.

An official watch party to hear the announcement from FIFA is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. 

Fans are encouraged to arrive at 4 p.m. at The Pitch, a soccer bar on Central Parkway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

