Final numbers from Duke Energy in this week’s widespread power outages

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released figures show the massive undertaking of Duke Energy crews during the 48 hours of widespread power outages that followed Monday’s storms.

The storm outages were the worst in a decade, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. Not since the 2012 derecho storms knocked out power to 177,000 customers has the Tri-State seen as many outages.

Monday’s storm brought straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph. Damage was widespread across the Tri-State, including uprooted trees and felled utility poles that significantly complicated and prolonged the restoration process.

The winds and heavy lightning left thousands without power immediately afterward Monday night. Outages were dispersed somewhat evenly throughout the region, with the largest concentration being in the Middletown area.

It wasn’t until Tuesday evening that Duke Energy was able to provide an expected global restoration time of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Many customers had their power restored before that, as the outage count tapered throughout the day Wednesday. As of this writing, all power has been restored to all Duke Energy customers.

Restoration work by the numbers

230,000: total customers who went without power from beginning to end of the storm

166,000: height of total outage count at the storm’s peak Monday at 7:30 p.m.

300: trees that fell onto power lines and had to be removed

170: blown fuses that were replaced

50: transformers that had to be replaced

200: spans of high-voltage wire that were downed and had to be put back up

400: Out-of-state Duke Energy workers who arrived in the Tri-State for restoration efforts

1,100: Total Duke Energy workers who worked to restore power from Monday-Wednesday

