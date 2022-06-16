Contests
FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity continues before weekend relief

A relatively dry stretch of weather on the way
Heat continues through the week, but more seasonable air is on tap for the weekend. Next week...
Heat continues through the week, but more seasonable air is on tap for the weekend. Next week we have another heat wave on the horizon.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 103º, actual temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower or pop-up storm to our far eastern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but otherwise we are rain-free today.

Friday is expected to reach 90° with feels like temperatures in the low to middle 90s. There is a chance for isolated storms Friday morning, especially from before dawn into the morning commute.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures, lower humidity, but plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat is on again next week with high temperatures of 90º, 98º and 100º in the forecast Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The last time we hit 100 degrees you have to go back to July 25th of 2012.

The humidity will be much lower than it has been the past few days so the heat index will not be quiet so unbearable next week.

