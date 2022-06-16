Contests
First Alert Weather: One more day in sauna

First Alert Forecast Update For Thursday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather continues Thursday with heat index values expected to reach 95 to 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Our current heat wave will last into Friday afternoon when the high temperature is expected to reach 90 with a heat index in the low-to-mid-90s.

There is a chance for isolated storms Friday, especially before dawn into the morning commute.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures and humidity amid plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the heat will return in full force next week.

Daytime highs will soar to 92 on Monday, 99 on Tuesday and 100 by Wednesday.

Humidity will be much lower than in the past few days, so our feel-like temperatures next week will not be quite as unbearable.

By Thursday of next week, temperatures will begin to fall back into the mid-90s with feel-like conditions around 90 degrees.

Next Friday will bring a chance of isolated storms - and some of them could be severe.This weekend looks great with lower temperatures in the 80s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

But cooler weekend temperatures could give way to another heat wave next week.

