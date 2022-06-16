Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Cincinnati Thursday as Jan. 6 committee examines Trump pressuring him
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.
He is scheduled to join Gov. Mike DeWine for a roundtable discussion with members of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry.
Pence and DeWine will hold a 2:30 p.m. roundtable discussion hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program about the priority of using American natural gas and oil, according to a news release.
This event is not open to the public.
Pence also is expected to attend a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of Congressman Steve Chabot.
The former vice president’s visit here comes on the same day that the U.S. House Jan. 6 commission holds another hearing, this one examining how former President Donald Trump pressured Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.