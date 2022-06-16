Contests
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Cincinnati Thursday as Jan. 6 committee examines Trump pressuring him

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.(WVIR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.

He is scheduled to join Gov. Mike DeWine for a roundtable discussion with members of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry.

Pence and DeWine will hold a 2:30 p.m. roundtable discussion hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program about the priority of using American natural gas and oil, according to a news release.

This event is not open to the public.

Pence also is expected to attend a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of Congressman Steve Chabot.

The former vice president’s visit here comes on the same day that the U.S. House Jan. 6 commission holds another hearing, this one examining how former President Donald Trump pressured Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Jan. 6 panel releases video of lawmaker’s Capitol tour before attack

