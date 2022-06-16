Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Girl Scout day camps continue this week with a spy theme

Dozens of Girl Scouts are going undercover for Operation Girl Scout with a spy-themed week at...
Dozens of Girl Scouts are going undercover for Operation Girl Scout with a spy-themed week at day camp.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Dozens of Girl Scouts are going undercover for Operation Girl Scout with a spy-themed week at day camp.

Ava Hartman is one of the dozens of girls from Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road participating in day camps this summer.

For some of these girls, this is their first time at camp.

“We mainly focus about being nice to others and uplifting the girls around us,” says camp volunteer Isabella Gutter, “And just accepting everyone and showing all the love.”

The spy theme is sprinkled into all activities like a water obstacle course.

“We’re doing listening skills and obstacle courses like over there,” says Corinne Campoamor, “We can’t knock anything down and listening to everything that our teachers say.”

The hopeful lesson for camper Campoamor is to not only learn ways to help people, but also sell more cookies.

“Maybe help other people and sell more cookies and be spicy,” said Campoamor when asked what she hopes to take away from the camp’s lesson.

Those cookie sales actually help to fund camps like this one.

More importantly, the camps encourage the girls to be better leaders and develop confidence. Something they can use beyond spy camp.

To learn more about other girl scout camps this summer, you can follow this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Pence, DeWine roundtable discussion on Ohio's natural gas and oil industry
Pence, DeWine roundtable discussion on Ohio's natural gas and oil industry
Woman obstructed justice in crash that seriously hurt Cincinnati officer: court docs
Woman obstructed justice in crash that seriously hurt Cincinnati officer: court docs
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing