Girl Scout day camps continue this week with a spy theme

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Dozens of Girl Scouts are going undercover for Operation Girl Scout with a spy-themed week at day camp.

Ava Hartman is one of the dozens of girls from Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road participating in day camps this summer.

For some of these girls, this is their first time at camp.

“We mainly focus about being nice to others and uplifting the girls around us,” says camp volunteer Isabella Gutter, “And just accepting everyone and showing all the love.”

The spy theme is sprinkled into all activities like a water obstacle course.

“We’re doing listening skills and obstacle courses like over there,” says Corinne Campoamor, “We can’t knock anything down and listening to everything that our teachers say.”

The hopeful lesson for camper Campoamor is to not only learn ways to help people, but also sell more cookies.

“Maybe help other people and sell more cookies and be spicy,” said Campoamor when asked what she hopes to take away from the camp’s lesson.

Those cookie sales actually help to fund camps like this one.

More importantly, the camps encourage the girls to be better leaders and develop confidence. Something they can use beyond spy camp.

To learn more about other girl scout camps this summer, you can follow this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.