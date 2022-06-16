Contests
Human remains found in University Heights, police say

The remains were found in the University Heights neighborhood.
The remains were found in the University Heights neighborhood.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Human bones were found in the University Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the remains were found in the 2900 block of W. McMicken Avenue.

According to police, the area looked like it had once been occupied by people experiencing homelessness.

The coroner’s office is looking into a cause of death, which could take weeks.

W. McMicken Ave. between Marshall Ave. and Riddle Rd. are closed to traffic.

