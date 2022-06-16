Human remains found in University Heights, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Human bones were found in the University Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the remains were found in the 2900 block of W. McMicken Avenue.

According to police, the area looked like it had once been occupied by people experiencing homelessness.

The coroner’s office is looking into a cause of death, which could take weeks.

W. McMicken Ave. between Marshall Ave. and Riddle Rd. are closed to traffic.

Cincinnati Police are on scene of the 2900 block of W. McMicken Ave investigating a body found. Fox 19 will remain on scene until we receive updates from police. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/M3NHp7zi4M — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) June 16, 2022

