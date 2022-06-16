Indiana man, 31, accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A Cedar Grove man is behind bars after authorities say he engaged law enforcement in a gunfight late last month.

Zachary Chetwood, 31, called 911 on May 24 because he was threatening suicide, according to court documents. Franklin County deputies responded to his home on Main Street.

“He jumped out of his car, immediately started pointing his gun at all of the officers,” says Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.

Chetwood was still on the phone with 911 operators and allegedly refused deputies’ commands to drop the weapon. Gun fire was then exchanged between Chetwood and deputies, authorities say.

Chetwood was shot in the abdomen and leg, according to court documents.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

“They approached him cautiously but not slowly, made sure to disarm him, and immediately started rendering first aid,” Huerkamp said.

Chetwood was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital and spent several days there recovering before he was arrested, according to Huerkamp.

Only on @FOX19 tonight: a man is behind bars after exchanging gunfire with Franklin County, Ind deputies late last month. Neighbors showed us where their house was hit but say the man is a military veteran who wouldn’t purposely cause anyone harm. Full story tonight at 10p. pic.twitter.com/KxQ2LAhIV0 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) June 16, 2022

“This is a serious situation,” Huerkamp said. “We don’t have these very often around here.”

Several bullets from the exchange hit the house next door, where a family-of-five lives.

“There were people home, but thankfully no one was hurt,” Huerkamp said.

Members of that family say Chetwood is a veteran and they are very close with him. They also say he would never put anyone in harm’s way.

The parents say Chetwood’s bullets did not hit their house but they understand deputies were just doing their job.

Chetwood was in court Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the Franklin County Security Center on charges of attempted aggravated battery, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation using a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

