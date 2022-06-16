Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana man, 31, accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies

Neighbors say the Zachary Chetwood is a military veteran.
Zachary Chetwood
Zachary Chetwood(Franklin County Detention Center)
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A Cedar Grove man is behind bars after authorities say he engaged law enforcement in a gunfight late last month.

Zachary Chetwood, 31, called 911 on May 24 because he was threatening suicide, according to court documents. Franklin County deputies responded to his home on Main Street.

“He jumped out of his car, immediately started pointing his gun at all of the officers,” says Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.

Chetwood was still on the phone with 911 operators and allegedly refused deputies’ commands to drop the weapon. Gun fire was then exchanged between Chetwood and deputies, authorities say.

Chetwood was shot in the abdomen and leg, according to court documents.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

“They approached him cautiously but not slowly, made sure to disarm him, and immediately started rendering first aid,” Huerkamp said.

Chetwood was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital and spent several days there recovering before he was arrested, according to Huerkamp.

“This is a serious situation,” Huerkamp said. “We don’t have these very often around here.”

Several bullets from the exchange hit the house next door, where a family-of-five lives.

“There were people home, but thankfully no one was hurt,” Huerkamp said.

Members of that family say Chetwood is a veteran and they are very close with him. They also say he would never put anyone in harm’s way.

The parents say Chetwood’s bullets did not hit their house but they understand deputies were just doing their job.

Chetwood was in court Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the Franklin County Security Center on charges of attempted aggravated battery, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation using a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to all customers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Here...
More than 3K still without power
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman

Latest News

Tri-State workers try to beat the heat amid scorching temps
Tri-State workers try to beat the heat amid scorching temps
Cincinnati Animal Care shares ways to keep your pet safe in the hot weather
Shelters, pet owners trying to keep animals safe in extreme heat
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY