Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing
The bottles do not have child-proof caps.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design.
The recall is because the products do not have child-resistent caps or exemption statements on the label.
The following products fall under the recall:
- Kroger Arthritis Pain Reliever Caps EZ Open, 225 count
- Kroger Acetaminophen EZ Caps, 100 count
- Kroger Iburprofen Headache Adult, 300 count
- Kroger Aspirin, 300 count
Greater Cincinnati stores are among those listed in the recall.
See more information here and pictures in the tweet below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.