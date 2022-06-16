Contests
Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing

The bottles do not have child-proof caps.
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles not containing child-resistant closures.
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles not containing child-resistant closures.(Kroger/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design.

The recall is because the products do not have child-resistent caps or exemption statements on the label.

The following products fall under the recall:

  • Kroger Arthritis Pain Reliever Caps EZ Open, 225 count
  • Kroger Acetaminophen EZ Caps, 100 count
  • Kroger Iburprofen Headache Adult, 300 count
  • Kroger Aspirin, 300 count

Greater Cincinnati stores are among those listed in the recall.

See more information here and pictures in the tweet below.

