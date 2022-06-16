Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design.

The recall is because the products do not have child-resistent caps or exemption statements on the label.

The following products fall under the recall:

Kroger Arthritis Pain Reliever Caps EZ Open, 225 count

Kroger Acetaminophen EZ Caps, 100 count

Kroger Iburprofen Headache Adult, 300 count

Kroger Aspirin, 300 count

Greater Cincinnati stores are among those listed in the recall.

See more information here and pictures in the tweet below.

RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit https://t.co/gFpjkTMzBi. pic.twitter.com/FNBtnsvaOZ — Kroger (@kroger) June 16, 2022

