Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A young boy in Lebanon is doing all he can to help raise money for his puppy who might need surgery.

Ethan Knapp opened a lemonade stand as he tries to save money for Lyric.

The pup broke his tibia and could need surgery.

If Lyric doesn’t end up needing surgery, Ethan said he is going to donate all the money he raises to an animal rescue. If you’d like to help Ethan and Lyric, click here.

