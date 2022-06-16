Contests
Loveland man won’t serve jail time following hazing death of BGSU student

Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, was convicted of obstructing justice, obstructing official business,...
Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, was convicted of obstructing justice, obstructing official business, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland man will not serve any jail time in connection with the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student in 2021.

Aaron Lehane, who was convicted of obstructing justice, obstructing official business, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, received 28 days of house arrest starting June 16, 10 hours of community service and a $500 fine, a Wood County judge announced Thursday.

Lehane is required to maintain full-time employment or go back to school full-time as part of his conditions, the judge ordered.

The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim’s family and pay a $50 supervision fee.

Lehane was one of several former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members who were charged in connection with the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz.

Lehane was not a BGSU student at the time of the alleged crimes on March 7, 2021.

Foltz died on March 7 after prosecutors said he was told to drink an entire bottle of liquor at a fraternity initiation ritual.

His BAC was nearly five times the legal limit, according to a family attorney.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

