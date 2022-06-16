More than 2K still without power

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 2,390 Duke Energy customers are still without power Thursday morning, according to the utility’s website, after Monday’s severe storms caused widespread damage across the Tri-State.

Power was knocked out to more than 166,000 customers at the height of the storms, which brought 70 mph winds and heavy lightning and rain.

Duke Energy employees have worked around the clock all week to restore service across the region. They also brought in crews from out of state to assist.

They initially estimated power would be fully restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Most of the remaining outages Thursday - 2,355 - are over an area along Dry Fork Road at Lee Creek in western Hamilton County’s Whitewater Township, according to Duke Energy’s map on their website.

Power is not expected to be restored in this area until 3 p.m. Thursday, the website states.

The other smattering of power outages, in Butler and Warren counties, should be restored by 7:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a message into the utility’s spokeswoman to see why this pocket of western Hamilton County remains in the dark. We will update this story once we hear back.

Duke Energy’s website blames all the storm damage on a “squall,” a sudden, sharp increase in wind speed that lasts minutes, as opposed to a wind gust, which is just seconds, according to FOX19 NOW’s Weather Team.

A squall is usually associated with heavy rain, thunderstorms or heavy snow.

“The storms that ripped through the Greater Cincinnati area earlier this evening took down numerous trees, powerlines and poles,” Duke Energy’s website said Monday night.

“Due to the widespread and severe nature of the damage caused by the squall, we will need to adjust many of our initial estimated times of restoration in the areas hardest hit. Crews will be working through the night to make repairs and further access damage. We will provide restoration updates as the work progresses. Thank you for your patience.”

