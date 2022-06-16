Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Indian Hill Rangers confirm they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
It happened on Muchmore Road near Miami Road at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Shawn Perdue.
The motorcyclist died in an ambulance on his way to a medical helicopter landing zone, he said.
The male’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The cause remains under investigation, Lt. Perdue said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.