Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash

Indian Hill Rangers confirm they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Indian Hill Rangers confirm they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened on Muchmore Road near Miami Road at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Shawn Perdue.

The motorcyclist died in an ambulance on his way to a medical helicopter landing zone, he said.

The male’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause remains under investigation, Lt. Perdue said.

