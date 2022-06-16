Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Indian Hill Rangers confirm they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened on Muchmore Road near Miami Road at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Shawn Perdue.

The motorcyclist died in an ambulance on his way to a medical helicopter landing zone, he said.

The male’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause remains under investigation, Lt. Perdue said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.