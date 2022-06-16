Students cannot use smartwatches or smartphones in Union Parish High School building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish High School announced on Facebook that as of May 27, 2022, all cell phones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, and AirPods are all banned from use by students at the school for any reason during the school day.

The high school said that cell phones must be left at home or in a vehicle.

“During class, students may NOT use their phones for calculators, checking the time, reading a book, checking their grades, or for any other reason,” the letter shared on Facebook stated. “If there is a medical reason to use a cell phone, that may be allowed per a 504 or health plan, with prior approval. Phones will not be allowed during P.E., recess, class change, or lunch. Students will NOT be allowed to use phones in the hallway or restroom.”

The letter said that although they understand it is difficult to feel out of touch, parents can call the front office if they need to relay messages to students. The stated reason for banning smartwatches and smartphones is due to the possibility of:

“Students taking videos and pictures of other students in the bathroom and posting on Snapchat (child pornography)

“Students watching movies in class

“Students continually taking out their phones in PE and the locker room

“Students taking pictures in the classroom of other students without permission and posting to social media

“Students taking pictures/videos and posting on TikTok

“Students participating in group texts during the school day that make fun of other students and teachers”

The high school also said that they have banned hoods, hats, caps and beanies due to security reasons.

“Students can only wear plain black, orange, white or gray sweatshirts or jackets with no hood,” the high school said. “The only approved printing on sweatshirts will be the Union Parish High logo or an approved UPHS team or club emblem. Head coverings are not allowed in any buildings during the school day by students.”

The school has also added other rules related to security. It is now allowing only clear backpacks or handbags at school, but small cosmetic-sized bags up to 5.5″x7.5″ are allowed for privacy.

The district stated it will provide a description of the consequences for not following approved UPHS policies at the beginning of the school year.

