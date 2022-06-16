Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Students cannot use smartwatches or smartphones in Union Parish High School building

School announces changes ahead of new school year
(KNOE)
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish High School announced on Facebook that as of May 27, 2022, all cell phones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, and AirPods are all banned from use by students at the school for any reason during the school day.

The high school said that cell phones must be left at home or in a vehicle.

“During class, students may NOT use their phones for calculators, checking the time, reading a book, checking their grades, or for any other reason,” the letter shared on Facebook stated. “If there is a medical reason to use a cell phone, that may be allowed per a 504 or health plan, with prior approval. Phones will not be allowed during P.E., recess, class change, or lunch. Students will NOT be allowed to use phones in the hallway or restroom.”

The letter said that although they understand it is difficult to feel out of touch, parents can call the front office if they need to relay messages to students. The stated reason for banning smartwatches and smartphones is due to the possibility of:

  • “Students taking videos and pictures of other students in the bathroom and posting on Snapchat (child pornography)
  • “Students watching movies in class
  • “Students continually taking out their phones in PE and the locker room
  • “Students taking pictures in the classroom of other students without permission and posting to social media
  • “Students taking pictures/videos and posting on TikTok
  • “Students participating in group texts during the school day that make fun of other students and teachers”

The high school also said that they have banned hoods, hats, caps and beanies due to security reasons.

“Students can only wear plain black, orange, white or gray sweatshirts or jackets with no hood,” the high school said. “The only approved printing on sweatshirts will be the Union Parish High logo or an approved UPHS team or club emblem. Head coverings are not allowed in any buildings during the school day by students.”

The school has also added other rules related to security. It is now allowing only clear backpacks or handbags at school, but small cosmetic-sized bags up to 5.5″x7.5″ are allowed for privacy.

The district stated it will provide a description of the consequences for not following approved UPHS policies at the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

A bee pollenates a flower.
Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer
Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy
Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy
Viewer-submitted photos from Lebanon to Hamilton to Hebron.
Final numbers from Duke Energy in this week’s widespread power outages
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin
Police bodycam shows officers finding toddlers in ‘filthy’ conditions in car with passed-out adults
A Doctor prepares a measles vaccine
Ohio sees first confirmed case of the measles in 3 years