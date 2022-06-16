VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9.

The woman is seen in the video firing off shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue.

Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went off and a detective went and reviewed surveillance footage and discovered the incident.

Police did not report any injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

