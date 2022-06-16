Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer

Expert warns people about stinging insects during summer months
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With summertime weather in full swing, many insects are buzzing around the Tri-State, including some that could be harmful to you, your children and even your pets.

Yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets and even honeybees can all get aggressive. Some can sting; others can be persistent problems in the yard.

“When you get into those aggressive types, those special bees and wasps, you really want to call the professionals,” said Scherzinger Pest Control Technical Director Mike Wedding.

To help stop the problem before it gets out of hand, Wedding says you can walk around your home’s exterior and around the yard to look for possible nests in the trees from hornets or in the ground for yellow jackets.

And if your property has honey bees?

“Any time we run into honey bees and we determine that’s what it is, we want the customer to be in control of that, so we have to have a list of bee keepers.”

Options are out there to limit the risks of stings on your property, and though a can of wasp or hornet killer is a temporary fix, it’s best to call the pros.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy
Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy
Viewer-submitted photos from Lebanon to Hamilton to Hebron.
Final numbers from Duke Energy in this week’s widespread power outages
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin
Police bodycam shows officers finding toddlers in ‘filthy’ conditions in car with passed-out adults
Cincinnati fire crews battle a blaze in Avondale.
Cincinnati fire crews knock down 2-alarm fire in Avondale