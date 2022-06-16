Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With summertime weather in full swing, many insects are buzzing around the Tri-State, including some that could be harmful to you, your children and even your pets.

Yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets and even honeybees can all get aggressive. Some can sting; others can be persistent problems in the yard.

“When you get into those aggressive types, those special bees and wasps, you really want to call the professionals,” said Scherzinger Pest Control Technical Director Mike Wedding.

To help stop the problem before it gets out of hand, Wedding says you can walk around your home’s exterior and around the yard to look for possible nests in the trees from hornets or in the ground for yellow jackets.

And if your property has honey bees?

“Any time we run into honey bees and we determine that’s what it is, we want the customer to be in control of that, so we have to have a list of bee keepers.”

Options are out there to limit the risks of stings on your property, and though a can of wasp or hornet killer is a temporary fix, it’s best to call the pros.

